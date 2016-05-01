Farmville Man Cashes In $1M Lottery Raffle Ticket

A Farmville man has struck it rich. Brian Butler won 1-million dollars from a Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Ticket that he bought at the SHeetz at 2016 South Main Street in Farmville. A statement from the Virginia Lottery says Butler’s raffle ticket was one of four winning tickets announced on New Year’s Day. The store it self will also receive 10-thousand dollars for selling the winning ticket. The three other top price winning tickets were bought in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg and Woodbridge.