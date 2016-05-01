SolUnesco Moving Forward With Randolph Solar Project

SolUnesco has confirmed that it is moving forward with its solar farm project at Randolph. The CHarlotte Gazette reports that the county administration knows of the plans, but that the county has not yet received an application for the project. That’s according to Assistant County Administrator Monica Elder. The Charlotte County Supervisors have previously voted to approve a zoning amendment to allow for more density in the construction of solar farms in the county. SolUnesco already has a conditional use permit for the Moody Creek project in Charlotte County.