CUMBERLAND COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

The Cumberland County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, in the Circuit Courtroom of Cumberland County in Cumberland, Virginia, to conduct a public hearing pursuant to Virginia Code Section 15.2-2204, which such hearings may be continued or adjourned, as required under applicable law, and to consider the following items and taking actions in furtherance thereof:

Rezoning (REZ) 21-01 – Harold J. Collins – A rezoning request located off Route 45, Cumberland Road, from A-2 General Agricultural, to M-2 Industrial District, to construct and operate a meat/food processing facility, farm market/retail center, agricultural development center and related activities. The subject property is identified as Tax Map 97-3-6, containing approximately 20 acres, located in close proximity to the Randolph Fire Department. The property is located in the Farmville Growth Area on the Cumberland County Comprehensive Plan. The property is located in Election District 4.

Copies of the proposed development applications are available for public review at the office of the Cumberland County Planning Department, County Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Circle, Cumberland, Virginia between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm of each business day. The public is invited to attend this hearing at which persons affected may appear and present their views. Questions or comments may be directed to the Planning & Zoning Department at (804) 492-3520. Persons with disabilities are urged to contact the County Administrator’s Office at (804) 492-3625 at least five (5) days prior to the meeting to arrange for any necessary accommodations.