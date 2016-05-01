FARMVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE BURGLARY AND THEFT AT AT&T CELLULAR STORE

The Farmville Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft that occurred at the AT&T Cellular Store located at 1808 Peery Drive, on January 18, 2021. At approximately 12:04 A.M. three subjects forced entry into the business taking merchandise from the business.

Responding officers observed the subjects fleeing from the scene and engaged in a brief pursuit, that ended at the dead end of Crestview Drive. The three occupants ran from the vehicle, at which time officers were able to subdue the driver of the vehicle and take him into custody. The other two unidentified suspects remain at large at this time.

Rocquin Kotrell Knight, age 19, of Chesterfield was apprehended and has been charged with the following offenses, (1) Breaking and Entering with The Intent to Commit Felony, (2) Eluding Police, (3) Grand Larceny – Theft from a Building. Knight is currently being held in Piedmont Regional Jail without a bond.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of three handguns, and merchandise belonging to the business, as well as merchandise that may be associated to other crimes from other jurisdictions. Farmville Police are continuing their investigation at this time and are encouraging anyone who may know anything about this incident, to please contact the Police Department immediately at 434-392-9259, or use our anonymous Tip411 application.

Assisting in this investigation were officers from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Longwood University Police Department, Virginia State Police Aviation and K-9 units.