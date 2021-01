The town of Pamplin is helkping to launch an art contest, along with the Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters, or PALS. The contest winner will get to design, create and install the new LOVEWorks sculpture at the Pamplin Depot. The submission must meet the guidelines set forth by the Virginia Tourism Council. The invitation is open to individual artists or groups within 30 miles of Pamplin or those who have an existing connection to the community.