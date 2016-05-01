Charlotte County Man Reported Missing

Authorities in Charlotte County are looking for an elderly man who has been reported missing. Richard L. Bankston is 74 years old, a white male. He was reported missing Monday just before 6pm and is currently the subject of a Virginia State Polcie senior alert. Bankston has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen Monday just after noon on Richardson Road in Keysville and was possibly wearing a long sleeved, dark-colored shirt, full-length dark-colored nylon sweat pants, and white tennis shoes. He also had on a dark colored jacket and a stocking cap. Bankston could be driving his 2007 gold colored Toyota Camry that has a Virginia license tag of AED-6053. Bankston suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance likely poses a significant threat to his health and safety. If you know anything, please call Charlotte County authorities at 434-542-5141.