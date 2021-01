Also, a big commotion in Farmville, after an SUV driver lost control and slammed right through the front of the Chik-fil-A restaurant. The front facade was shattered at the store, which is right next to the Longwood Landings Apartments. The driver of the SUV, along with someone standing near the site when the crash occurred, were both taken to a hospital to be checked out. Police have not released any furtehr details about the incident.