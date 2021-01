At 3:21 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 17), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Blinky Road (Route 672).

A 2006 Saturn SL ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, Christopher Carrington, 41, of New Canton, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.