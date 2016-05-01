44 NEW TROOPERS GRADUATE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ACADEMY

RICHMOND – The 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Due to COVID-19 protocols, a virtual ceremony was the safest means of allowing the graduates and their families to celebrate the culmination of 27 weeks of the trooper-trainees’ hard work, sacrifice and dedication. Also in virtual attendance were state police executive staff, academy staff and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. A previously-recorded video of Governor Ralph Northam congratulating the new troopers was played during the ceremony.
“This Basic Session class has been like no other. Every one of these steadfast men and women heeded strict attention to detail as they navigated the ever-evolving COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The attention to detail wasn’t just to ensure a safe environment for the entire class, their families, academy staff and instructors, but also for the greater good, something all Virginia State Troopers understand as they put their lives to the test daily to protect and serve the citizens of the Commonwealth. I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities.”
The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on June 29, 2020.
The graduates of the 132nd Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York. They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans and numerous prior military service personnel.
For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
State police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.
132nd BASIC GRADUATING CLASS
132nd Basic Graduate Assignment
Arfan M. Arif Fairfax County
Michael L. Albert Shenandoah County
Zachary T. Barnes York County
Moses I. R. Blakey New Kent County
Vontasia T. Britton York County
Andrew J. Brown Prince William County
Taylor C. Brown Prince William County
Jawaan D. Cook Greensville County
William T. DiBerardine Warren County
Hunter C. Dickenson Gloucester County
Julian B. Edwards Prince William County
Kayla B. Edwards Surry County
Christian L. Elkins Prince William County
Arthur P. Falin Greensville County
Jacob A. Farmer Prince George County
Adelaide E. Fischer Hampton / Newport News
Robert L. Flynn Accomack County
Tony Fuentes James City County
Austin K. Gallaway Hampton / Newport News
Zachary M. Homlish Caroline County
Hunter C. Jensen New Kent County
Stephanie H. Kapusta Fairfax County
Sarah A. M. Kendrick Prince William County
Aaryn J. Kerry Cumberland County
Steven R. King Accomack County
Timothy L. LaFountain Buckingham County
Joshua O. McClure Frederick County
Alexander W. Meyers King George County
Thomas J. Mills York County
Justin R. Mull Caroline County
Connor R. O’Quinn Hampton / Newport News
Earl J. Pritchett Prince George County
Andrew R. S. Sanders Sussex County
Gabriel A. Santillan Fairfax County
Austin M. Sloan King William County
Jeffrey A. Spencer Fairfax County
Sean M. Stinnett Clark County
Seth A. Sullivan Accomack County
Andrew M. Toth Fairfax County
Joseph J. Trombley Shenandoah County
Richard C. Warner Gloucester County
Jacob K. Weitzman Fairfax County
Isaac D. Wilson York County
Joseph T. Worley Greensville County