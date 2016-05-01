44 NEW TROOPERS GRADUATE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ACADEMY

RICHMOND – The 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Due to COVID-19 protocols, a virtual ceremony was the safest means of allowing the graduates and their families to celebrate the culmination of 27 weeks of the trooper-trainees’ hard work, sacrifice and dedication. Also in virtual attendance were state police executive staff, academy staff and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. A previously-recorded video of Governor Ralph Northam congratulating the new troopers was played during the ceremony.

“This Basic Session class has been like no other. Every one of these steadfast men and women heeded strict attention to detail as they navigated the ever-evolving COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The attention to detail wasn’t just to ensure a safe environment for the entire class, their families, academy staff and instructors, but also for the greater good, something all Virginia State Troopers understand as they put their lives to the test daily to protect and serve the citizens of the Commonwealth. I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities.”

The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on June 29, 2020.

The graduates of the 132nd Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York. They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans and numerous prior military service personnel.

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

State police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.

132nd BASIC GRADUATING CLASS

132nd Basic Graduate Assignment

Arfan M. Arif Fairfax County

Michael L. Albert Shenandoah County

Zachary T. Barnes York County

Moses I. R. Blakey New Kent County

Vontasia T. Britton York County

Andrew J. Brown Prince William County

Taylor C. Brown Prince William County

Jawaan D. Cook Greensville County

William T. DiBerardine Warren County

Hunter C. Dickenson Gloucester County

Julian B. Edwards Prince William County

Kayla B. Edwards Surry County

Christian L. Elkins Prince William County

Arthur P. Falin Greensville County

Jacob A. Farmer Prince George County

Adelaide E. Fischer Hampton / Newport News

Robert L. Flynn Accomack County

Tony Fuentes James City County

Austin K. Gallaway Hampton / Newport News

Zachary M. Homlish Caroline County

Hunter C. Jensen New Kent County

Stephanie H. Kapusta Fairfax County

Sarah A. M. Kendrick Prince William County

Aaryn J. Kerry Cumberland County

Steven R. King Accomack County

Timothy L. LaFountain Buckingham County

Joshua O. McClure Frederick County

Alexander W. Meyers King George County

Thomas J. Mills York County

Justin R. Mull Caroline County

Connor R. O’Quinn Hampton / Newport News

Earl J. Pritchett Prince George County

Andrew R. S. Sanders Sussex County

Gabriel A. Santillan Fairfax County

Austin M. Sloan King William County

Jeffrey A. Spencer Fairfax County

Sean M. Stinnett Clark County

Seth A. Sullivan Accomack County

Andrew M. Toth Fairfax County

Joseph J. Trombley Shenandoah County

Richard C. Warner Gloucester County

Jacob K. Weitzman Fairfax County

Isaac D. Wilson York County

Joseph T. Worley Greensville County