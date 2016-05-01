44 NEW TROOPERS GRADUATE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ACADEMY

RICHMOND – The 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Due to COVID-19 protocols, a virtual ceremony was the safest means of allowing the graduates and their families to celebrate the culmination of 27 weeks of the trooper-trainees’ hard work, sacrifice and dedication. Also in virtual attendance were state police executive staff, academy staff and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. A previously-recorded video of Governor Ralph Northam congratulating the new troopers was played during the ceremony.

“This Basic Session class has been like no other. Every one of these steadfast men and women heeded strict attention to detail as they navigated the ever-evolving COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The attention to detail wasn’t just to ensure a safe environment for the entire class, their families, academy staff and instructors, but also for the greater good, something all Virginia State Troopers understand as they put their lives to the test daily to protect and serve the citizens of the Commonwealth. I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities.”

The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on June 29, 2020.

The graduates of the 132nd Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York. They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans and numerous prior military service personnel.

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

State police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.

132nd BASIC GRADUATING CLASS

132nd Basic Graduate                                                                         Assignment               

Arfan M. Arif                                                                                       Fairfax County

Michael L. Albert                                                                                 Shenandoah County

Zachary T. Barnes                                                                               York County

Moses I. R. Blakey                                                                               New Kent County

Vontasia T. Britton                                                                              York County

Andrew J. Brown                                                                                 Prince William County

Taylor C. Brown                                                                                   Prince William County

Jawaan D. Cook                                                                                   Greensville County

William T. DiBerardine                                                                       Warren County

Hunter C. Dickenson                                                                           Gloucester County

Julian B. Edwards                                                                                Prince William County

Kayla B. Edwards                                                                                 Surry County

Christian L. Elkins                                                                                Prince William County

Arthur P. Falin                                                                                    Greensville County

Jacob A. Farmer                                                                                  Prince George County

Adelaide E. Fischer                                                                              Hampton / Newport News

Robert L. Flynn                                                                                    Accomack County

Tony Fuentes                                                                                       James City County

Austin K. Gallaway                                                                              Hampton / Newport News

Zachary M. Homlish                                                                            Caroline County

Hunter C. Jensen                                                                                 New Kent County

Stephanie H. Kapusta                                                                          Fairfax County

Sarah A. M. Kendrick                                                                          Prince William County

Aaryn J. Kerry                                                                                      Cumberland County

Steven R. King                                                                                     Accomack County

Timothy L. LaFountain                                                                         Buckingham County

Joshua O. McClure                                                                              Frederick County

Alexander W. Meyers                                                                         King George County

Thomas J. Mills                                                                                   York County

Justin R. Mull                                                                                      Caroline County

Connor R. O’Quinn                                                                              Hampton / Newport News

Earl J. Pritchett                                                                                    Prince George County

Andrew R. S. Sanders                                                                          Sussex County

Gabriel A. Santillan                                                                             Fairfax County

Austin M. Sloan                                                                                   King William County

Jeffrey A. Spencer                                                                               Fairfax County

Sean M. Stinnett                                                                                  Clark County

Seth A. Sullivan                                                                                   Accomack County

Andrew M. Toth                                                                                  Fairfax County

Joseph J. Trombley                                                                             Shenandoah County

Richard C. Warner                                                                              Gloucester County

Jacob K. Weitzman                                                                              Fairfax County

Isaac D. Wilson                                                                                    York County

Joseph T. Worley                                                                                Greensville County

