Tenaska Accepting Scholarship Applications: Deadline for Buckingham County High School Submissions is Feb. 12

Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P., owner of Tenaska Virginia Generating Station near Scottsville, is sponsoring a $1,500 academic scholarship for a college-bound Buckingham County High School senior again this year.

Tenaska, one of the leading independent power producers in the United States, manages scholarship programs in communities where its generating facilities are located. To date, approximately $800,000 in scholarships have been given out to roughly 900 students across the United States. Twenty-one scholarships totaling $18,000 have been awarded to students from Buckingham County High School to date.

Buckingham County High School students graduating in spring 2021 who will be attending a two- or four-year post-secondary education program at an accredited institution may apply. Scholarship applications are available through school guidance counselors. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Feb. 12. The winner will be announced in the spring.

“We are proud to support local high school students through our annual college scholarship program,” said Sam Graham, plant manager for Tenaska Virginia Generating Station. “Education is an important investment in the future leaders of Buckingham County.”

A committee at Tenaska’s headquarters will select the college-bound senior to receive the scholarship. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate that they are prepared for college study, have good character and rank in the top 50 percent of their class.

Fueled by clean-burning natural gas, the 885-megawatt Tenaska Virginia facility produces electricity for sale to Shell Energy North America (US), L.P., which markets the power in the region. The facility is located on Route 761, north of Antioch and west of Palmyra.

Tenaska Virginia is one of the largest taxpayers in Fluvanna County, contributing approximately $30 million in property taxes since it began commercial operation in 2004. The plant injected approximately $6.9 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the area economy in 2019. In addition to providing more than 700 hours of volunteer service performed by employees and other annual contributions, the Tenaska Virginia facility has been honored for employee involvement in elementary and middle school tutoring and mentoring programs.

Tenaska Virginia Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, J-POWER USA, Tyr Energy, Inc. and JERA Co., Inc.