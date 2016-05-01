PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES OPTION 9

During the January 13th school board meeting, Prince Edward County School Board members voted unanimously to adopt Option 9 as presented and recommended by Superintendent, Dr. Barbara A. Johnson.

Option 9 outlines a phase-in approach for students to return to campus with a hybrid model for both virtual and in-person learning. This plan can be found on our website: http://www.pecps.k12.va.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_1139463/File/kinne/covid19/Option%209%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf.

With Option 9, students will begin to return to campus as soon as Tuesday, January 19th. Families will have the option to remain fully virtual if they choose.

“There is no comparison for in-person instruction. I look forward to our children returning to school safely” said Dr. Barbara A. Johnson.

In addition to approving reopening plan Option 9, The Prince Edward County School Board held its annual organizational appointments.

In the meeting’s first vote, current Board Chairman, Mrs. Beulah Womack (Hampden) nominated Mrs. Lucy Carson (Buffalo) for Chairman. No other members were nominated, and Carson was unanimously appointed as Chairman.

Ms. Elzora Stiff (Prospect) nominated Womack for Vice-Chairman, while Dr. Peter Gur (Farmville) then nominated Dr. Timothy W. Corbett, Sr. (Leigh) for Vice-Chairman. Corbett respectfully declined the nomination and Womack was appointed as Vice-Chairman for the 2021 term.

Members elected Janet McConville as School Board Clerk and newly hired Virginia Jones, to Deputy Clerk. Both candidates were unopposed.

Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable, and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.