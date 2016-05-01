NELSON COUNTY RAIL CROSSINGS CLOSED FOR REPAIRS

Norfolk Southern Railroad (NSRR) will begin closing grade crossings on Monday, January 18, 2021 to perform track repairs in eastern Nelson County between Oakridge and the Albemarle County Line. Closures will be limited to daytime operations with traffic being detoured.

The Route 632 (Mill Pond Road) grade crossing between Route 617 and Route 6, and the Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) grade crossing between Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) and Route 639 (Laurel Road) will occur during the week of January 18, 2021.



Daytime closures of the following routes are tentatively scheduled to occur between January 25 and February 5: Route 56 (James River Road) in the Shipman/Elma area; Route 639 (Craigtown Road) between Route 56 (James River Road) and Route 719 (Brownings Cove), and Route 817 (Mann Lane) between Route 639 (Craigtown Road) and End State Maintenance.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.