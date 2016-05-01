P E Co. Public Schools holds Ring Ceremony for 2020 Girls Indoor Track State Champs

Prince Edward Girls Indoor Track Team received their State Championship Rings for winning the 2020 Virginia 1A/2A state indoor meet. Each of the girls made the All-State Team in their various events and also received a state championship t-shirt.

Head Coach -James Baker- Indoor Girls State Coach of the Year

Assistant Coach -Dawn Woodard

Individuals and Events- All State

Makayla Morris – State Champion High Jump 5’4 1st and State Champion Triple jump 35’11 1st. She also had personal record in the long jump 2nd 17’1, 55 hurdle 9.35 4th, and leg of 4 by 200 relay that was 4th 1:53.53

Haniyyah Johnson – State Champion long jump 17’9 1st which was a personal record and was State Champion 55 meters 1st 7.46,

She was 2nd in the shot put 38’0 Personal Record, and ran leg of 4 by 200 relay 4th

Saye Woodard – 500 meters 5th 1:26.78 and PR, leg of 4 x 400 relay 5th 4:35.01

Naomi Jones ran leg of 4 by 200 relay 4th and 4 by 400 relay 5th

Shania Jennings – ran leg of 4 by 200 relay 4th

Keira Walker – ran leg of 4 by 400 relay 5th

Laila Jones – ran leg of 4 by 400 relay 5th