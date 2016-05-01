FFA Conducts Remote Ag Awareness Program

As a special partnership with the Virginia Farm Bureau Agriculture in the

Classroom program, the ACHS FFA chapter recently conducted an agricultural

awareness program for local elementary students. During the global pandemic,

more families are spending time at home, and Prince Edward County FFA members sought to create an opportunity for families to participate in a free, fun, and educational agricultural activity from the safety of their home. The Harvest Bag project would incorporate locally sourced produce in an attempt to introduce healthy food to the family’s routine meal plans.