Piedmont Health District Will Expand COVID-19 Vaccination to “Phase 1b” Recipients

Beginning, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Piedmont Health District Health District will activate its closed “point of dispensing” (POD) COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents in the “Phase 1b” priority groups. Phase 1b is the second group eligible to receive the vaccine, and includes police, fire and hazmat response personnel, those living and working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (USPS and private) and anyone age 75 or over. Citizens in Phase 1a will still be provided opportunities to receive the vaccine.

Individuals will be required to bring a personal form of identification such as a driver’s license, and may also be asked to show proof of qualification, such as a work ID, in order to verify eligibility. These PODs are specifically for Phase 1b and Phase 1a; COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the general public and these are not public events.

Vaccination planning teams are reaching out to employers in Phase 1b. Phase 1b essential workers who wish to receive the vaccine or have questions should contact their employers’ point of contact. Non-affiliated Phase 1b residents wishing to receive the vaccine can contact their local health at the numbers below

Amelia County Health Department (804) 561-2711

Buckingham County Health Department (434) 969-4244

Charlotte County Health Department (434) 542-5251

Cumberland County Health Department (804) 492-4661

Lunenburg County Health Department (434) 696-2346

Nottoway County Health Department (434) 645-7595

Prince Edward County Health Department (434) 392-8187

As availability of the vaccine increases, Virginia will move to the other phases. Phase 1c will include other essential workers, people age 65 and older, people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions. The complete definitions of all phases, data and other information, are on VDH’s Vaccine Response website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/. Citizens can take this brief quiz to find out which vaccination phase they fall under.

Virginians who do not fall into priority phases will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available. Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution will be similar to the flu vaccine. People will be able to get the vaccine from a local pharmacy, primary care physician, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)/free clinic, local health department or other clinic that is participating as a COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider.

In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention. Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household and get a flu shot.

You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.