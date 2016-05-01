COVID-19 Transmission Rates Continue To Rise Locally

The Piedmont Health District continues to advice of a rapid rise in COVID-19 infection in our community. The Virginia Department of Health reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward County for the week of January 4th to Monday the 11th. IN all, Prince Edward has had 1,125 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began. This is also the second straight week that Prince Edward has seen an increase of more than 80 cases in one week. Buckingham County reported 87 cases in the past week after reporting a staggering 152 cases the week before. Cumberland County had 21 new cases in the past week, while Charlotte County reported 26. Also, in Lunenburg County, which reported just 22 cases the previous week reported 88 cases this past week.