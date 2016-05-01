Town of Farmville GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGE FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR DAY

With Monday, January 18th being Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesday’s residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 19th. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on its regular schedule. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.

Have a safe Martin Luther King Day, Jr..

Monday, Jan. 18 No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Jan. 19 Monday & Tuesday residential garbage pickup, regular residential curbside recycling, miscellaneous call-in. Business garbage and cardboard collection.

Wed., Jan. 20 Regular residential garbage pickup. Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard pickup.

Thurs. Jan. 21 Regular routes

Friday, Jan. 22 Business garbage and cardboard