PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SCHOOLS OFFER LIVE VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS FOR PARENTS AND GUARDIANS

Prince Edward County Public Schools Remote Learning Specialist, Amy McClure, will be offering live virtual workshops for parents and guardians beginning next week. details are below as well as attached a pdf & jpg for use.

Workshop #1 

Topic: Canvas

When: January 12th at 7PM

Zoom registration link:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-zuh83C7SZC74ZSlDIY-mw

Workshop #2 

Topic: Google Classroom

When: January 14th at 7PM

Zoom registration link:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pbTkgrKtS7SCd-wela3qyw

Workshop #3

Topic: The Chromebook

When: January 19th at 7PM

Zoom registration link:  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_naiL2fvpTyi_e1fUFUCpQA

