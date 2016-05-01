Buckingham County Chamber Of Commerce January Awards

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Business of the Month Award to The Dillwyn Dairy Freeze! “They offer excellent food, service and never forget the folks at home,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III.

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce presented Central Virginia Christian School with the Community Pride Award for January.

“This community is so proud of how Central Virginia Christian School displayed the talent of Buckingham County and our foundation and heritage during Christmas,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III.