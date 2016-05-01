Spike In COronavirus Cases Likely Tied To Holiday Gatherings

The Piedmont Health DIstrict is warning of another rise in coronavirus cases locally. The spike is likely due to holiday gatherings. The district says in a statement that it saw large increases in cases between December 28th and January 4th in virtually every county that the Piedmont Health District serves. Prince Edward County saw 80 new cases of COVID-19. There have now been 1,145 total cases since the pandemic began in Prince Edward County. Buckingham County saw a spike of 152 cases in the past week. Cumberland County saw just one new case, while Charlotte County rose by 43.