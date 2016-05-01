Recent Release Regarding PECPS Food Service

No Kid Hungry announced it has provided $2.4 million in grants to Virginia school systems and organizations providing free meals to kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were provided to 68 school districts and organizations since March.

The assistance comes as the pandemic creates unprecedented levels of food insecurity in Virginia and the U.S. No Kid Hungry Virginia estimates one in five children in Virginia could face hunger this year compared to one in eight before the pandemic.

“As families in Virginia bravely navigate this health and economic crisis, schools and community organizations stepped up in every county and city to provide nourishment and support, all while risking their own well-being and safety,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families. We are thankful for the compassionate food service professionals that work tirelessly to feed the kids in their communities.”

The grants help school districts and community organizations with added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt programs to meet increased needs and operate safely during the pandemic. The recipients in Northern Virginia are Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, Prince William Community Foundation and Inova Healthcare Services. FCPS received $200,000, supporting its food distribution program that feeds an estimated 20,000 meals a day through curbside pick-up and bus route delivery. Meals will be provided at no cost for students and Fairfax County children 18 and younger through June 30, 2021.

Here is a partial list of grant recipients since March, according to No Kid Hungry Virginia: