Prince Edward To Resume School Fully Remote; Charlotte County Hybrid

The Virginia Education Association is calling for all public schools across the state to go virtual through at least the middle of this month. Locally, Charlotte County Public Schools will continue to work closely with the Piedmont Health District, taking their recommendations regarding in person instruction. That’s according to Superintendent Robbie Mason. As it is now, CCPS is moving forward with a hybrid plan. In Prince Edward County, the first two weeks of instruction will be fully remote, starting Tuesday. The district’s website says another decision on reopening will be made by the board of January 13th. The current Option 9 Plan is posted on the Prince Edward County Public Schools’ website on the COVID-19 Alerts & Information page.