Supervisor Questions CARES Act Bonuses For Election Board Members

PLEASE NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Kay Pierantoni as a Prince Edward County Supervisor. Pierantoni is a Charlotte County Supervisor. Our apologies for the oversight.

Charlotte County Supervisor Kay Pierantoni is scrutinizing the use of some federal CARES Act funding by the county’s electoral board vice-chairman and interim general registrar. During the December meeting, the Farmville Herald reports that Pierantoni questioned the use of some funding used to paid bonuses to board members while volunteer poll workers received very little. Interim Registrar Eric Goode explained that the grant money could only be used to make hazardous working condition payments to registrars, registrar office staffs, and board members. He also said that the electroal board had previously approved paying poll workers an additional 50-dollars as hazard pay, plus an hourlay pay increase from 8-dollars to 11-dollars. Meanwhile, Goode received 3-thousand dollars based on what he determined to be expsoure to the virus from July through November. The former registrar was given 18-hundred dollars, and board members received 750-dollars each. Pierantoni called that outrageous, saying it was the poll workers who were really out on the front lines. She then suggested that Goode and the board members give the money back and send it back to the state.