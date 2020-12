At 6:55 p.m. Monday (Dec. 28), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Patrick Henry Hwy. just east of Indian Spring Rd.

A 2008 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned in the median.

The driver, Tonya Ford, 40, of Keyesville, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.