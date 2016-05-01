LONGWOOD MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES UPGRADED TO ESPN3 “GAME OF THE WEEK” PRODUCTIONS

Three Longwood basketball home games have been upgraded to ESPN3 “Game of the Week” productions, the Big South Conference announced Tuesday as part of its updated winter programming lineup.

Getting a bump from the ESPN+ platform, the Longwood men’s basketball games against Campbell (Jan. 9) and Hampton (Feb. 5) and the women’s game against Winthrop (Jan. 16) will all air live on ESPN3 from Willett Hall.

The Big South’s ESPN3 “Game of the Week” package begins in January and will showcase a total of eight men’s basketball conference matchups and six women’s games on ESPN’s digital platform. Those games are in addition to the more than 315 Big South broadcasts showcasing Big South men’s and women’s basketball on ESPN’s linear networks and the ESPN+ subscription service.

In addition to the Longwood men’s and women’s ESPN3 games, all Lancer basketball home games and Big South games air live on ESPN+. The Lancer men also have upcoming opportunities to play in nationally televised games on ESPNU as part of ESPN’s wildcard dates on Jan. 14, Jan. 19, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18. ESPN’s selections for those games are typically announced the week before each date.

Along with the regular-season broadcast dates for both Longwood basketball teams, the Big South Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will also air live on various ESPN platforms. The first round and quarterfinals for each tournament will air on ESPN3, while the semifinals for both will be on ESPN+. The men’s championship will air on ESPN on March 7, while the women’s will air on ESPN+ on March 14.