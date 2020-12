We begin on the crime beat, as a Farmville woman was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute drugs. Authorities say they found cocaine from the woman’s home. 41 year-old Shawnda Scott had been the focus of an investigation by the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force. She was arrested at a home in the 200 block of Hylawn Avenue. SHe’s being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond until an arraignment hearing scheduled for later this week.