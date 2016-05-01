Centra Southside Receives 1,000 Vaccine Doses

1,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots have arrived at Centra Southside in Farmville. In a Wednesday statement, Centra Health President and CEO Andrew Mueller said that the facility is still seeing record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. That has prompted a stricter visitation policy once again. Patients are now allowe donly one visitor. However, COVID patients will not be allowed any visitors, except in end of life circumstances. Southside was to begin vaccinating not only their own staff, but other health care workers around Farmville by Friday.