Prince Edward County Employees To Get “Hazard Pay” Bonuses

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has given the green light to a one-time pay bonus for county employees. Full time employees will get a thousand dollars, while part timers will get 500 dollars. County Administrator Doug Stanley said that out county workers have rendered a high level of service to citizen during a pndemic that has caused many problems. The so-called “hazard pay” bonus was derived as a way to recognize that effort. The SUpervisors approved the bonuses on Wednesday. The total cost for the bonuses is expected to be just over 120-thousand dollars. The vote was unanimous.