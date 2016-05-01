Appomattox Woman Arrested For Grand Larceny

A woman from Appomattox landed in jail after police arrested her for an incident at the Drakes Branch Dollar General Store more than two years ago. 38 year-old Jamie Mawyer was arrested on December 15th for the December, 2018 break in of the Dollar General at 112 Saxkey Road. Police say Mawyer entered the store while it was still open, but hid inside until after closing time. After everyone was gone, Mawyer proceeded to steal items and merchandise until she broke out and fled. Mawyer has been released on an unsecured bond until her scheduled January 7th court date.