Farmville Woman Arrested As Part Of Drug Investigation

A Farmville woman is behind bars after being arrested on an illegal drug charge as part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Shawnda L. Scott, 41, is being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail on one count of possession with intent to distribute after cocaine was seized from her residence in the 200 block of Hylawn Avenue. She is being held without bond.

The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of investigators from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Longwood University Police Department, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Farmville Police Department and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.