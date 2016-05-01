Barabara Rose Johns Statue Chosen For National Statuary Hall At US Capitol

The Farmville woman who led a student walkout from RObert Russa Moton High School in 1951 has been chosen to join our country’s first president in the annals of history as Virginia’s second representative in the Nationsal Statuary Hall COllection at the US Capitol. Barbara Rose Johns was chosen from a field of five finalists to have her statue placed in the hall. The stuident walkout eventually led to the Brown versus Board of Education lawsuit that ended segregation in public schools. There was only one vote on the board against Johns from a member who said he supported a statue of Pocahontas, instead.