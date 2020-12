The APpomattox School Board has chosen Roger Stough to fill a vacant term representing the Falling River DIstrict. Stough will serve through the end of 2021, at which time there will be a public election to fill the fiunal two years on the unexpured term. Bobby Waddell resigned his seat due to moving out of the Falling River District. Stough, meanwhile, in an attorney in Appomattox. He was chosen out of a list of five people who exp[ressed interest in filling the seat.