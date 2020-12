Piedmont Senior Resources will deliver Wednesday’s (12/17/2020) Nottoway meals and Senior Santa Bags on Monday, Dec. 21 and Charlotte’s meals and Senior Santa Bags on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Also, as a reminder, clients must be home between 8 a.m-4 p.m. to receive meals. For the holiday break, PSR will close at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, reopening at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.