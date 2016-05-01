CVEC To Give Back $1.1M To Member-Owners

The Board of Directors of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) authorized $1.1 million in capital credit refunds to Cooperative member-owners. Refunds are being issued this month, making 2020 the eleventh consecutive year that CVEC has issued capital credit refunds reaching a total of over $20 million returned to members.

CVEC is a not-for-profit cooperative that allocates any revenues above expenses to its member-owners in the form of patronage capital. Patronage capital represents the members’ ownership and investment in the Cooperative for each year the member received electric service. This patronage capital is eventually returned to members in the form of capital credit payments. Vice President and CFO Tina Mallia explained that, “One of the many benefits of belonging to a Cooperative is that all profits are allocated to its members each year. These profits are invested in Cooperative plant and eventually refunded to members in the form of cash or a bill credit.”