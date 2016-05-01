Centra Southside Misses Out On COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment

Centra received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, but we’re told none is coming to Centra Southside in Farmville yet. The hospital here in Farmville said it experienced another record in coronavirus cases over the past few days. Centra said it would begin administering the vaccines to frontline health care workers today. Centra Vice President for Medical Affairs, Dr. Chris Lewis, said Tuesday that Centra Southside does not have the capability to store the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage of around 80 degrees below zero before it can be administered. Lewis said Centra Southside might receive a future shipment of the Moderna vaccine because it is reportedly easier to store in regular freezer space.