Students Win FFA Jackets

The ACHS FFA chapter has continued its biennial initiative, “Blue Jackets, Gold Standards.” All students in the Foundations of Agriculture courses at Appomattox County High School were eligible to participate. Participants took a test on FFA history, leadership principles, and Virginia agriculture. Students with the best scores were invited to write an essay on the value of the FFA Jacket. The winning essay from each class period was selected for a free FFA jacket, sponsored by the FFA and several generous donors in the community.

Carter Swanberg was the winner of a new FFA jacket and tie. Swanberg is a sophomore at ACHS, and in his essay, he wrote about his family history in the National FFA Organization and how the jacket would help him network with other people.

Swanberg wrote, “The FFA jacket is an important symbol to me because my grandpa wore one when he was a member of the Buckingham FFA chapter. The FFA is a student led organization and having my own jacket will help me reach my goals of becoming a leader.”

Tyler Martin was the second winner of a new FFA jacket and tie. He is a freshman at ACHS. He wrote about the personal symbolism of the FFA jacket and how it will help him reach his goals.

He penned, “The FFA symbolizes the American dream. FFA members are honest workers. The FFA has helped me to discover my life goal of becoming a successful livestock producer. I know that my experiences in the FFA and my work ethic will prepare me for my future.”

Lastly, ACHS junior, Rose Clark, won a new FFA jacket and scarf. In her essay, Clark wrote about the opportunities afforded to FFA members like herself.

Clark said, “The FFA program helps students develop leadership and responsibility that could serve as useful skills for our future. It helps students to explore areas outside of their comfort zone, boosts their self-esteem, and prepares them for career success. The FFA helps me make agriculture, leadership, and career skills part of my everyday life.”

The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Those wishing to sponsor jackets for second quarter students should contact Mr. Ed McCann at Appomattox County High School by phone, 434-352-8396, or by email at ewmccann@acpsweb.com.

Carter Swanberg receives a free FFA Jacket by participating in the ACHS FFA Blue Jackets, Gold Standards Program.

Tyler Martin receives a free FFA Jacket by participating in the ACHS FFA Blue Jackets, Gold Standards Program.

Rose Clark receives a free FFA Jacket by participating in the ACHS FFA Blue Jackets, Gold Standards Program.