The United Way of Prince Edward County has raised $24,000 toward it’s $60,000 goal, putting the second of five stars tracking their fundraising on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust. Lonnie Calhoun, Rucker Snead, Rhonda Arnold, Lisa Shepherd, and Jamie C. Ruff recently updated the tote board outside the facility. The United Way will provide funding for 21 community groups in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.