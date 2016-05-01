Charlotte County Sheriff Warns Of Scams

The Charlotte COunty SHeriff is warning residents about scams making the rounds. A number of citizens have reported incidents lately, where they get suspicious phone calls or text messages. Sheriff Royal Freeman says, often times, the caller will pose as a polcie officer or from local law enforcemrnt, saying you’ve missed a court date and must pay a fine immediately. Or the caller may pose as a utility company, stating you have a past due bill and your services will be disconnected if you don’t pay up immediately. Don’t forget about the IRS scam, where the caller claims you owe back taxes and federal agents will storm your ouse and arrest you if you don’t pay up right now. These are all fake and you’re advised to just hang up.