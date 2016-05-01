Prince Edward Supervisors To Consider Doubling Proposed County Worker Bonuses

The Prince Edward Board of Supervisors has voted to put off a public hearing regarding proposed pay bonuses to county employees. The board will now take up the issue on December 23rd in order to allow for consideration of possibly increasing the bonuses. At first, the discussion involved 500-dollar one-time bonuses for every full time county worker and 250-dollars for part time employees. The new plan would call for a $1,000 bonus for full timers and 500-dollars for part timers, using funding from the county allocated CARES Act money from the federal government.