Changes Made To Keysville Roundabout Design

Some changes coming to the Keysville roundabout project. The Charlotte County Board of Supervisors will likely consider the changes to the Route 15 and US 360 interchange at their Monday meeting. VDOT recently held a virtual hearing on the roundabout last month. At that meeting, a safety issue was discussed the led to some changes to the design. The new design will have traffic on Route 15 South headed into the roundabout, then taking the first exit to head west on Route 360. The existing Route 360 West ramp would be eliminated. That eliminates a so-called high-speed conflict point, but it does add an additional low-speed conflict point within the roundabout.