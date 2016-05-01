Farmville Woman ID’d As Fatal Crash Victim

A Farnmville woman is identified as the victim of a tragic crash on Tuesday. It happened in Cumberland County. Virginia State Police crash records show 32 year-old Jennifer L. Johnson, of Farmville, was headed east in a no passing zone on Route 60, or Anderson Highway, just west of Route 45, or Cartersville Road. Reports show that another driver in a Ford Ranger pickup attempted to pass Johnson in the no passing zone. Johnson then moved into the westbound lane as a 2007 Kenworth tanker truck was approaching. She tried to merge back into the eastbound lane, but struck both the Ford and the tanker truck.