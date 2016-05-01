SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA REGIONAL TECHNOLOGY CONSORTIUM RECOGNIZES THREE PECPS EMPLOYEES

PECPS is pleased to highlight three exceptional staff members that were recently recognized for their hard work by the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium. Sharon Carter, librarian at Prince Edward County Middle School earned an Instructional Support Award. Carter has been working closely with our Instructional Technology Team and often advocates for students and teachers to have their technology needs met. Robert Manderbaugh was presented with the Technology Support Award. Manderbaugh is an integral part of our Technology Team. Manderbaugh works diligently to ensure teachers have limited interference from technology issues so that they can focus on teaching our Eagles. This year’s Technology Teacher award went to high school teacher, Carol Pippen. Over Pippen’s educational career, she has tried to employ the latest learning applications, sites, gadgets and programs.

“We are so fortunate to have these technology stars on our team and we are grateful for the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium for recognizing their talents” said James Walker, Coordinator of Technology and Assessments at PECPS.

Creating a campus rich in the latest technology resources is key to producing productive citizens who are ready to lead. However, resources are only as good and the leaders implementing them. PECPS is a better place for having these three leaders amongst us.

The Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium assists members with coordinating the acquisition and effective integration of viable up-to-date and emerging technologies, valuable training for K-12 students, staff and other citizens in our communities to enhance learning at all levels and encourages economic technologies, valuable training for K-12 students, staff and other citizens in our communities to enhance learning at all levels and encourage economic development in Southside Virginia.

