Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that thefts of catalytic converters is on the rise. Cataliytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that helps keep the engine muffled. However, they can often bring over a thousand dollars to thieves, who take them to recycle yards to make money on the precious metals inside the converters. A theft was reported at Bethel Baptist Church in Phenix on November 30th, where thieves stole the catalytic converter from the church’s van, which had not been driven for several weeks.