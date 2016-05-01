Cartersville Teenager Killed In Tragic Crash

We begin today in Cumberland COUnty, where authorities say a teenager from Cartersville died in a crash on November 30th. Virginia State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 45, or Cartersville Road, just about a mile north of Route 626 or Meador Road . They found a 1998 Ford Explorer that was being driven by 18 year-old Malachi McLean, was headed south on Route 45 when it ran off the left side of the pavement and struck a tree. McLean was pronounced dead at the scene. A councelor was made available to students over the past week. A funeral was held this past Sunday. Additionally, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with unexpected expenses.