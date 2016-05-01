Public Hearings Planned

The Prince Edward County Planning Commission has public hearings scheduled for December 15th at 7pm in the board of supervisors room of the Prince Edward County Courthouse. Several items are on the agenda, including an amendment to the zoning ordinance for microbreweries, distilleries, and farm wineries… a request by Scott Schmolesky on behalf og Hampden-Sydney COllege for a special use permit to operate an outdoor shooting range at 7128 Farmville Road… and a request by Sherry Armstrong and Connie Armstrong for a special use permit to operate a retail.consignment store with a flea market at 301 Catalpa Avenue in Prospect.