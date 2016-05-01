Keysville Offering House Decorating Contest Instead Of Parade

The town coujncil in Keysville announcing the annual Christmas Parade will not be held this year due to the pandemic. However, there will, instead, be a house decorating contest. In a prepared statement, the town says it wanted to find a way to boost spirits during the holiday season, so it’s partnering with Keysville Garden Club and the Keysville Ruritan Club to offer cash prizes to the best decorated homes. Homes AND businesses can participate. There is a requirement that fresh plant material must be incorporated into your decorations, but it doesn’t have to be large. The contest is open to Keysville residents and anyone who lives within five miles of the town limits. You must register by December 8th and judging will take place that night.