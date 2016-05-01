Charlotte Court House To Upgrade Water Meters

As much as 89-thousand dollarts in money out of the CARES Act funding in Charlotte COunty will be used to upgrade to touchless water meters in Charlotte Court House. Modern technology means a meter reader won’t even need to step foot on your property any longer. The meters can be read remotely through a tiny radio transmitter. Keysville and Phenix are also moving to touchless meters. Charlotte COurt House held a public hearing on the matter last month, but no members of the public spoke. CARES Act money was given to communities across the country in an effort to help ease the pain of the coronavirus pandemic.