Christmas and New Years Garbage Routes for the Town of Farmville

With the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays falling on a Friday, there will only be changes to the business garbage and cardboard schedules. Businesses will only be picked up twice, Monday and Wednesday, for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. There will be NO change in residential collections. Regular schedules will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Monday, December 21st Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, December 22nd Residential route

Wednesday, December 23rd Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Business Recycling

Residential cardboard call-in pickup

Thursday, December 24th Holiday – no collection

Friday, December 25th Holiday – no collection

Monday, December 28th Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, December 29th Residential route

Wednesday, December 30th Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Business Recycling

Residential cardboard call-in pickup

Thursday, December 31st Holiday – no collection

Friday, January 1st Holiday – no collection

*Curbside recycling will not be affected as the holidays do not fall on the 1st or 3rd Tuesday or Thursday of the month.

*Loose leaf collection will stop on December 23rd and resume on January 4th

If you have any questions concerning the holiday schedule, please call Farmville Public Works at 392-3331.

The Farmville Public Works wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!