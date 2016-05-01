Piedmont Senior Resources Collecting Items For Seniors

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging is partnering with Meals on Wheels for the 2020 Suburu Share the Love event once again this year. PSR is now collecting items for their Senior Bags and will be packing the bags on December 10th and 11th at the old Habitat for Humanity ReStore in The SHoppes at COllege Park, right beside PSR’s main office. For all the informatio non the event, go online to psraaa.org or visit PSR’s Facebook page. You can also call 434-767-5588. Remember to wear a face mask if you bring in any items to be donated.