2020 Christmas Mother Program Helps Nottoway County Families

The Crewe Baptist Church, Ward’s Chapel United Methodist Church and the Crewe United Methodist Church have closed their application process for the 2020 Crewe-Burkeville Christmas Mother Program. The program began with the Aldersgate Sunday School Class at the Crewe United Methodist Church and was joined by the Crewe Baptist Church and Ward’s Chapel United Methodist Church as the 3 sponsors this year.

The program provides help to those who may not be able to provide a Christmas to their families. This year the Christmas Mother Program will service 35 families and 81 children from Nottoway County. All who submitted an application were accepted in the program and no one was turned away if they lived in Nottoway County.

COVID caused changes in this year’s program with no 2020 Christmas Mother chosen. The distribution point will be the Crewe Community Center plus social distancing and masks are being required. Distribution times have been designated to prevent recipients all there at the same time.

Church members and Sunday school classes from the 3 sponsoring churches adopted angels and made monetary donations to the Christmas Mother program. Thanks and recognition is also extended to the following organizations who adopted a significant number of angels:

Textron Systems of Blackstone organized by Shelley Simmons

First Nottoway Baptist Church organized by Pastor Brian Taylor and his clerk, Mrs. Dasha Jennings

Citizens Bank and Trust (Blackstone and Crewe branches) organized by Jessica Adkins and Dee Dee Wilborn.

There were also many businesses, churches and individuals who adopted angels and/or made monetary donations but would like to remain anonymous. The Crewe Baptist Church quilters donated a quilt for every family as well.